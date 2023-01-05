You’re killing your PS5 by using it vertically, due to a design flaw by Sony, according to hardware experts

January 5, 2023

  1. horizontalmasterrace says:
    January 5, 2023 at 10:08 am

    Ha lol, since the PS3 came out there hasn’t ever been a PlayStation that should be standing vertically. PS2 was the only one that could stand vertically without being affected by thermal issues. Good thing I always put my PlayStations horizontally even my PS5, never had one dying on me.

  2. Charles Fasano says:
    January 5, 2023 at 11:14 am

    The PS5 is usually sitting vertically on store shelves as this puts the box handle on top.

    • wololo says:
      January 5, 2023 at 12:24 pm

      Totally! And at least according to TheCod3r’s experience, it’s a bad thing for the unit.

    • Longjohn119 says:
      January 5, 2023 at 9:12 pm

      That isn’t really going to hurt anything because the “pump out” problem inherent with liquid metal only happens after repeated power cycling or basically heating and cooling cycles. Frankly I wouldn’t be surprised if eventually we see vertical mounted units also having problems and while in that use case it probably won’t escape containment it will affect the cooling negatively

    • Kaneda says:
      January 5, 2023 at 9:21 pm

      They sitting in store shelves? Where?

    • Jamie says:
      January 5, 2023 at 11:04 pm

      Running consoles vertically is the issue

  3. bolo says:
    January 5, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    then that fancy 3M termopad should come handy as a replacement 😀 Actually.. what were they thinking, it’s well known liquid metal will eventually cause problems and you need to check on it every couple years whereas a console should last at very least a decade…

  4. Kevin says:
    January 5, 2023 at 1:42 pm

    Well of some stupid YouTubers with numbers for letters in their name say something, it must be true right? Give me a break.

    • wololo says:
      January 5, 2023 at 1:56 pm

      Maybe look them up before being so dismissive? All the folks we mention in the article have been in the business of repairing consoles for years, even decades for some of them.

    • dhvryfrg says:
      January 6, 2023 at 12:57 am

      Right? Nothing like a meth head babbling about stuff he doesn’t understand. If he knew what he’s talking about he wouldn’t be working in a *** repair shop.

    • Brian B says:
      January 6, 2023 at 4:41 am

      Ok boomer

    • Gonzo says:
      January 6, 2023 at 5:30 am

      Calling someone stupid while incorrectly spelling a 2 letter word tells us that you’re a very insecure little person.
      You obviously have no idea what you are talking about so it’s probably for the best if you just keep your arrogant mouth shut.

    • Christopher Hawe says:
      January 6, 2023 at 6:55 am

      TheCod3r’ Isn’t wrong though, I’ve personally seen many of the same observations. Almost all ps5 units I see have a bit of Liquid Metal drifting out of place, all it takes is a defect in the seal and it will spill some out shorting something out in the process

  5. Peacenes says:
    January 5, 2023 at 6:16 pm

    Wouldn’t we here more about this from thousands of people who use liquid metal on their PC CPUs and vertically mounted GPUs?

  6. JP says:
    January 5, 2023 at 6:39 pm

    Besides how PS5s are stored upright in their boxes (handle up) as described by another commentator – what about liquid cooling in desktop PCs? Those are majority upright.

    • wololo says:
      January 6, 2023 at 8:21 am

      As explained in the article, the issue comes from a combination of vertical standing + some sort of weakness in the seal. It’s not supposed to be a problem in theory, if it wasn’t for that flaw.

  7. GW says:
    January 5, 2023 at 7:19 pm

    Just to confirm this, i also noticed this problem, the fix is to just reapply the liquid metal, and to keep your console horizontal…

  8. Nate says:
    January 5, 2023 at 7:25 pm

    Had mine vertical since launch and have wondered if ok, after reading Sony said it is, I have kept it this way.

    Common thing I spot on faulty PS5’s when opened, is the the liquid Metal has moved around, where as a PS5 with say a faulty HDMI, the liquid metal is fine and in place.
    I think some of these “vertical” console deaths are either from lot of moving around, knocked over by kids, animals etc etc and most likely poor handling.
    There are going to be a handful of PS5s that are going to die with no contact damage, components are made in the millions.

    Also, liquid metal isn’t as thick as usual thermal paste, when removing the heatsink from the motherboard, the slightest movement can make the LM move giving the illusion that LM hasn’t ever been correctly applied.

  9. Longjohn119 says:
    January 5, 2023 at 9:08 pm

    This is EXACTLY as I predicted was going to happen 2 1/2 years ago when they announced they were going to use liquid metal in a consumer grade device. Liquid metal tends to “pump out” and get all over everything so best case it doesn’t cool correctly anymore and worst case it escapes containment and short out the circuit board

  10. ergnoqo says:
    January 5, 2023 at 9:31 pm

    Please stop publishing such clickbaity garbage, reminder to ignore this website for future.

    • wololo says:
      January 6, 2023 at 8:19 am

      Please describe how this is clickbait? Clickbait would imply the content of the article doesn’t deliver on the promise of the title.

  11. Joe Mama says:
    January 5, 2023 at 10:42 pm

    Can’t go a day without seeing an article stating “You are not supposed to do this, according to experts” and it makes me question the validity of what the so called “experts” say. Even if they are experts in their field, they can still make stuff up for media attention. And people blindly believe anything they read on the internet.

  12. John VVR says:
    January 5, 2023 at 11:23 pm

    I’ve had my PS5 vertical since launch day. Had no issues.

  13. StourNightfall says:
    January 5, 2023 at 11:52 pm

    Mine was sitting vertically since launch and luckily no problems so far, but because i’m paranoid today did rearrangements to my setup so it can lay horizontally. 😀 Better safe then sorry, thanks for the info i guess 🙂

  14. reitai says:
    January 6, 2023 at 1:09 am

    Problem is that PS5 looks pretty ugly horizontally, also if it is under the TV, even the white light is disturbing (especially when you play on a dark room, and you have OLED TV, or such). On Series X you can turn off the lights, on PS5 it is not possible.

    I think it is clear that Sony advertises the PS5 with the vertical position because it is just more practical that way for most environments, and it also looks better.
    However, after reading this, I am not 100% sure if I want to use it vertically. Hopefully they can release a SLIM in the upcoming year that fixes these problems and my PS5 will live until that.

  15. Qwerty says:
    January 6, 2023 at 2:51 am

    All I’ve heard the coder comment about this issue is that if the the seal isn’t compromised the console must’ve had an impact of some kind.

  16. Sirmi98 says:
    January 6, 2023 at 3:25 am

    i can say is true what they say. ive been in the repair business since 1999,worked for an authorized by sony repair shop among the most top brands at the time,sony would not even let us replace a optical drive on a ps2 but we could fix a commercial equipment under warranty. since the ps3 came we fix by the hundreds.since i own my own shop and those ps4 with the cheap fan have been good business for me. but the PS5 are failing like crazy,90% of them user use them vertically.its a bad design simple as that

  17. Mike says:
    January 6, 2023 at 4:02 am

    PS5 has been out for over two years and sold 30 million units. There would be far many more cases of this if their was a design flaw and wide spread issue instead of “several cases” which have no idea the cause of the leak outside of saying a seal leak caused by gravity to which there is no proof that gravity is affecting the seal at all.

    Was the console dropped by the owner or did any other physical damaged happen to the console? Is the owner constantly moving the console room to room or to another location which it’s jostling the seal? Is it happening in shipping? Is the issue within the failure rate of the hardware?

    I know people have reached out to Sony so we will see if they respond or not. You would think consoles have already been RMA’d to Sony over the last two years, not just repair stores, and Sony saw a liquid metal seal issue and thought its not wide spread enough to care.

    Just wild this story has been copy/pasted to 9 different sites with so little facts.

  18. Yohn says:
    January 6, 2023 at 4:15 am

    The part with the screenshot of the French repair shop guy makes me want to clean my eyes with bleach, guy makes on average a mistake every 4 words.

  19. JWoo says:
    January 6, 2023 at 6:03 am

    meanwhile, nearly every single desktop on the planet has a vertically mounted motherboard and does not experience this issue…

  20. Leto Atreides says:
    January 6, 2023 at 6:45 am

    Can’t see how bringing a possible issue to light is a problem for some people. Trolls, trolls, trolls. Sony needs to aleast put out a statement on this. I mean if some consoles are having this issue it would seem wise to address it.

  21. tontodeculopapichulo says:
    January 6, 2023 at 7:10 am

    Sure, sure … for years we never heard anything about it. Out of the blue, ONE sole french repair shop, by accident, find out this FLAW. Add that youtuber … and we have two sources that claim this is a thing. I´m wondering if these dipshits actually opened their PS5 in a vertical position and let the metal fluid thanks to gravity drop over the motherboard?

    How many PS5 does that shop repair? Few per week? Lets say 10 to 20? 80 per month? or close to 1,000 per year? 1,000 out of 30 million is 0.0000333333333333%.

    I doubt this is widespread like that french shop claims it to be or that crackhead youtuber. Even if we assume that 1,000 shops in france find out that same issue and they all repaired close to 1 million … that´s still only 0.0333333333333333% of affected PS5s.

    Do you really believe that there are over 1 million repaired PS5 circulating in France from old owner to new owners? Or EU wide?

  22. Where is Firstus says:
    January 6, 2023 at 7:42 am

    The Cod3r is pretty good at repairs, because of him I’m going to take this seriously.

    Otherwise all my consoles Ps3’s and Ps4’s have been vertical coz I live in an uber hot region of >35°C most of the year and vertical helps with airflow.

    I love the fact that Ps4 and Ps5 have a Maximum operating temp of 35°C and my room ambient is usually above 35C before I start gaming…2 or 3 hours into my gaming session the console exhaust has been dumping 80°C hot air into the room raising ambient to probably >40°C…fun times…I need an AC badly, hopefully by the time I am on Ps5

  23. Rip Tide says:
    January 6, 2023 at 8:07 am

    They showed photos of the issue. I don’t trust Sony after they took away legit linux use from the ps3 due to ‘security isuues’ and you-know-whated alot of people who like to play with the linux side of the console.
    I guarantee Sony won’t be offering to fix any bricked ps5 consoles with this issue without a massive lawsuit leveled against them.
    Anyone want to buy a lightly-used a ps5?

