You’re killing your PS5 by using it vertically, due to a design flaw by Sony, according to hardware experts
The PS5 is marketed as a device you can use either horizontally or vertically. The console is so massive, finding a spot for it can be a puzzle on its own, so thankfully at least we have the option of using it vertically or horizontally, according to Sony. But some hardware repair experts say that using the PS5 vertically is a guaranteed recipe for disaster, one that could kill your console.
Which is better for the PS5? Vertical or Horizontal?
According to Sony officials and most technology websites, you can use your PS5 either vertically or horizontally, the device has been designed for it. Tech website Fossbytes puts it this way:
Eventually, it doesn’t matter how you choose to put the PS5; whether you put it in a horizontal position or a vertical position, the console will work the way it is supposed to. According to Yasuhiro Ootori from Sony’s design department, it doesn’t matter how you choose to put the PS5; the stance, whether vertical or horizontal, won’t affect the cooling.
But 2 years in the console’s life, hardware experts from console repair shops are telling a different story:
According to 68Logic, a PlayStation scene member who owns a hardware repair shop in France since 2010, using your PS5 vertically can damage it permanently, and he’s seen the result first hand with his clients’ consoles.
The problem, he says, is that the liquid metal used to cool the APU can sometimes spill, and become uneven, which impacts (at least) the cooling. Ben Montana, owner of specialized repair shop ILoveMyConsole in France, has also been trying to bring attention to this issue for months. He says these are not isolated cases. According to him, the risk is high for PS5s that have been standing vertically for a long time, and he says all models are impacted. This includes Digital edition consoles, as shown in the picture below (some people theorize that the vibrations of the Blu Ray drive could make the issue more severe on Physical Edition PS5s)
In theory, liquid metal used to cool CPUs is not a problem. The cooling mechanism and the CPU are so tightly pressed that nothing should spill or “fall” (when the right amount has been applied) because of gravity alone, and this is why there is generally no concern with using a motherboard vertically, even when you’re using liquid metal.
However it appears that several cases have shown that the PS5’s “seal” between the APU and its cooler can sometimes move or be damaged. When that is the case, if your PS5 sits horizontally, the liquid metal will stay flat and keep most of its thermal properties to help cool the PS5. But if your PS5 is vertical and “something” bad happens to the seal, then there is a risk the liquid metal will progressively fall down, becoming uneven, impacting its cooling ability and possibly reach components it shouldn’t.
PS5 Cooling issues, and more. What happens when the liquid metal moves?
There are two impacts from that liquid metal falling from your vertical PS5.
Firstly, cooling will be impacted. The PS5 APU can probably sustain a bit of heat, but this could quickly lead to the following symptoms: Noisy PS5 (because the fans have to spin faster and more often to compensate), more energy consumption, and possibly, the console overheating and shutting down. Ultimately, this will reduce the console’s lifespan.
Secondly, there have been several cases of the liquid metal spilling on other parts of the motherboard, and actually killing the machine, even in consoles that have simply been sitting in their box, unopened. Liquid Metal is highly conductive, and if it touches the wrong components on the motherboard, it could lead to a short circuit.
A single drop outside the target area can lead to short-circuiting when you power on your rig, or worse, failure of specific components if you don’t clean it. –makeuseof.com
Youtuber and console repairer TheCod3r equates it to a design flaw by Sony. In a popular video from earlier this year (below), he’s showing a PS5 that has never been unpacked, but stood for months in a vertical position in its box. The console refuses to boot, until he discovers, then fixes, the liquid metal spill from the APU (at around 12 minutes in the video).
He’s also saying this should be a critical lesson for console repair folks out there: the flaw isn’t widely known, and a lot of repair shops are not even checking this part of the console for problems.
Conclusion
There seem to be issues with the seal between the APU and the cooling system of the PS5. For PS5s sitting vertically, this can lead to the liquid metal spilling to other parts of the motherboard, which in some cases means a death sentence for the console.
Don’t get me wrong, the vast majority of people using their PS5s vertically have no problem whatsoever. But if you have the choice between horizontal or vertical positions for your PS5, use horizontal.
Many repair shops and hardware experts hope that Sony will change that part of the design in future hardware revisions of the console, but as of the time of this writing, all existing models seem to be impacted.
Ha lol, since the PS3 came out there hasn’t ever been a PlayStation that should be standing vertically. PS2 was the only one that could stand vertically without being affected by thermal issues. Good thing I always put my PlayStations horizontally even my PS5, never had one dying on me.
The PS5 is usually sitting vertically on store shelves as this puts the box handle on top.
Totally! And at least according to TheCod3r’s experience, it’s a bad thing for the unit.
That isn’t really going to hurt anything because the “pump out” problem inherent with liquid metal only happens after repeated power cycling or basically heating and cooling cycles. Frankly I wouldn’t be surprised if eventually we see vertical mounted units also having problems and while in that use case it probably won’t escape containment it will affect the cooling negatively
They sitting in store shelves? Where?
Running consoles vertically is the issue
then that fancy 3M termopad should come handy as a replacement 😀 Actually.. what were they thinking, it’s well known liquid metal will eventually cause problems and you need to check on it every couple years whereas a console should last at very least a decade…
TheCod3r’ Isn’t wrong though, I’ve personally seen many of the same observations. Almost all ps5 units I see have a bit of Liquid Metal drifting out of place, all it takes is a defect in the seal and it will spill some out shorting something out in the process
Wouldn’t we here more about this from thousands of people who use liquid metal on their PC CPUs and vertically mounted GPUs?
Besides how PS5s are stored upright in their boxes (handle up) as described by another commentator – what about liquid cooling in desktop PCs? Those are majority upright.
As explained in the article, the issue comes from a combination of vertical standing + some sort of weakness in the seal. It’s not supposed to be a problem in theory, if it wasn’t for that flaw.
Just to confirm this, i also noticed this problem, the fix is to just reapply the liquid metal, and to keep your console horizontal…
Had mine vertical since launch and have wondered if ok, after reading Sony said it is, I have kept it this way.
Common thing I spot on faulty PS5’s when opened, is the the liquid Metal has moved around, where as a PS5 with say a faulty HDMI, the liquid metal is fine and in place.
I think some of these “vertical” console deaths are either from lot of moving around, knocked over by kids, animals etc etc and most likely poor handling.
There are going to be a handful of PS5s that are going to die with no contact damage, components are made in the millions.
Also, liquid metal isn’t as thick as usual thermal paste, when removing the heatsink from the motherboard, the slightest movement can make the LM move giving the illusion that LM hasn’t ever been correctly applied.
This is EXACTLY as I predicted was going to happen 2 1/2 years ago when they announced they were going to use liquid metal in a consumer grade device. Liquid metal tends to “pump out” and get all over everything so best case it doesn’t cool correctly anymore and worst case it escapes containment and short out the circuit board
Please describe how this is clickbait? Clickbait would imply the content of the article doesn’t deliver on the promise of the title.
Can’t go a day without seeing an article stating “You are not supposed to do this, according to experts” and it makes me question the validity of what the so called “experts” say. Even if they are experts in their field, they can still make stuff up for media attention. And people blindly believe anything they read on the internet.
I’ve had my PS5 vertical since launch day. Had no issues.
Mine was sitting vertically since launch and luckily no problems so far, but because i’m paranoid today did rearrangements to my setup so it can lay horizontally. 😀 Better safe then sorry, thanks for the info i guess 🙂
Problem is that PS5 looks pretty ugly horizontally, also if it is under the TV, even the white light is disturbing (especially when you play on a dark room, and you have OLED TV, or such). On Series X you can turn off the lights, on PS5 it is not possible.
I think it is clear that Sony advertises the PS5 with the vertical position because it is just more practical that way for most environments, and it also looks better.
However, after reading this, I am not 100% sure if I want to use it vertically. Hopefully they can release a SLIM in the upcoming year that fixes these problems and my PS5 will live until that.
All I’ve heard the coder comment about this issue is that if the the seal isn’t compromised the console must’ve had an impact of some kind.
i can say is true what they say. ive been in the repair business since 1999,worked for an authorized by sony repair shop among the most top brands at the time,sony would not even let us replace a optical drive on a ps2 but we could fix a commercial equipment under warranty. since the ps3 came we fix by the hundreds.since i own my own shop and those ps4 with the cheap fan have been good business for me. but the PS5 are failing like crazy,90% of them user use them vertically.its a bad design simple as that
PS5 has been out for over two years and sold 30 million units. There would be far many more cases of this if their was a design flaw and wide spread issue instead of “several cases” which have no idea the cause of the leak outside of saying a seal leak caused by gravity to which there is no proof that gravity is affecting the seal at all.
Was the console dropped by the owner or did any other physical damaged happen to the console? Is the owner constantly moving the console room to room or to another location which it’s jostling the seal? Is it happening in shipping? Is the issue within the failure rate of the hardware?
I know people have reached out to Sony so we will see if they respond or not. You would think consoles have already been RMA’d to Sony over the last two years, not just repair stores, and Sony saw a liquid metal seal issue and thought its not wide spread enough to care.
Just wild this story has been copy/pasted to 9 different sites with so little facts.
The part with the screenshot of the French repair shop guy makes me want to clean my eyes with bleach, guy makes on average a mistake every 4 words.
meanwhile, nearly every single desktop on the planet has a vertically mounted motherboard and does not experience this issue…
Can’t see how bringing a possible issue to light is a problem for some people. Trolls, trolls, trolls. Sony needs to aleast put out a statement on this. I mean if some consoles are having this issue it would seem wise to address it.
Sure, sure … for years we never heard anything about it. Out of the blue, ONE sole french repair shop, by accident, find out this FLAW. Add that youtuber … and we have two sources that claim this is a thing. I´m wondering if these dipshits actually opened their PS5 in a vertical position and let the metal fluid thanks to gravity drop over the motherboard?
How many PS5 does that shop repair? Few per week? Lets say 10 to 20? 80 per month? or close to 1,000 per year? 1,000 out of 30 million is 0.0000333333333333%.
I doubt this is widespread like that french shop claims it to be or that crackhead youtuber. Even if we assume that 1,000 shops in france find out that same issue and they all repaired close to 1 million … that´s still only 0.0333333333333333% of affected PS5s.
Do you really believe that there are over 1 million repaired PS5 circulating in France from old owner to new owners? Or EU wide?
The Cod3r is pretty good at repairs, because of him I’m going to take this seriously.
Otherwise all my consoles Ps3’s and Ps4’s have been vertical coz I live in an uber hot region of >35°C most of the year and vertical helps with airflow.
I love the fact that Ps4 and Ps5 have a Maximum operating temp of 35°C and my room ambient is usually above 35C before I start gaming…2 or 3 hours into my gaming session the console exhaust has been dumping 80°C hot air into the room raising ambient to probably >40°C…fun times…I need an AC badly, hopefully by the time I am on Ps5
They showed photos of the issue. I don’t trust Sony after they took away legit linux use from the ps3 due to ‘security isuues’ and you-know-whated alot of people who like to play with the linux side of the console.
I guarantee Sony won’t be offering to fix any bricked ps5 consoles with this issue without a massive lawsuit leveled against them.
